Why has Pakistan avoided congratulating Narendra Modi after Lok Sabha polls? Official says ‘premature to talk about…’

Pakistani leaders refrain from congratulating Narendra Modi on his third term. Foreign Office calls for cooperative relations with neighbours and refrains from ‘premature’ congratulations.

Livemint
First Published04:03 PM IST

Pakistani leaders have avoided congratulating Narendra Modi after the senior BJP leader won a third term in office. Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch called for ‘cooperative relations’ with neighbouring nations on Friday and insisted that it was ‘premature’ to congratulate the Prime Minister. The development came even as top leaders from seven neighbouring countries prepared to attend Modi's oath-taking ceremony on Sunday evening.

“Pakistan has always desired cooperative relations with all its neighbours including India. We have consistently advocated constructive dialogue and engagement to resolve all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

The official insisted that she was “not in a position to comment” on the Indian elections and the re-election of Modi for a third term. Baloch dubbed it “premature” to talk about congratulating the Indian prime minister since the formation of government remained underway.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsworldWhy has Pakistan avoided congratulating Narendra Modi after Lok Sabha polls? Official says ‘premature to talk about…’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

283.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
9.4 (3.43%)

Tata Steel

178.95
10:26 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.95 (4.04%)

Wipro

484.45
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
23.45 (5.09%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
0.45 (0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,402.80
10:22 AM | 7 JUN 2024
127.15 (9.97%)

Sunteck Realty

511.00
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
46.2 (9.94%)

IRB Infrastructure Developers

77.13
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.97 (9.93%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

152.90
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
12.85 (9.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,070.00149.00
    Chennai
    73,567.00-427.00
    Delhi
    74,286.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    73,855.00-1,012.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue