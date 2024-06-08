Pakistani leaders refrain from congratulating Narendra Modi on his third term. Foreign Office calls for cooperative relations with neighbours and refrains from ‘premature’ congratulations.

Pakistani leaders have avoided congratulating Narendra Modi after the senior BJP leader won a third term in office. Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch called for ‘cooperative relations’ with neighbouring nations on Friday and insisted that it was ‘premature’ to congratulate the Prime Minister. The development came even as top leaders from seven neighbouring countries prepared to attend Modi's oath-taking ceremony on Sunday evening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Pakistan has always desired cooperative relations with all its neighbours including India. We have consistently advocated constructive dialogue and engagement to resolve all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

The official insisted that she was “not in a position to comment" on the Indian elections and the re-election of Modi for a third term. Baloch dubbed it “premature" to talk about congratulating the Indian prime minister since the formation of government remained underway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

