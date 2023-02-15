Why have UK Royals denounced the Kohinoor? Its 'bloody' history maybe the reason

Queen Consort Camilla has decided that during the upcoming coronation ceremony in Buckingham Palace she will wear Queen Mary's Crown, ditching the centuries old tradition commissioning a crown to be made with the Koh-I-noor diamond.

The move being seen as a diplomatic efforts "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency", can dodge a bullet of ruining UK's relationship with India.

However, theories have emerged that Queen Consort Camilla's decision to ditch the Koh-I-Noor could have been more than just a diplomatic decision.

Was the ‘infamous diamond's bloody history' a reason?

Lets's take a look

Koh-i-noor : Infamous diamond's trajectory

Translated from Persian, the word Koh-i-Noor means “Mountain of Light". Named for its colossal size, the stone was originally 186 carats, and the size and heft of a hen’s egg.

In the pages of official history, penned down history, the Koh-I-Noor was first mentioned in Indian literatures in the 17th century. Emperor Shah Jahan, the one who commissioned the building of Taj Mahal, also ordered the manufacture of the finest throne the world had ever seen.

This was the famous Peacock Throne. The throne comprised a seat, canopy and pillars, and in pride of place sat two jeweled peacocks, one of which had the Koh-i-Noor for a head, as noted by an article in UK based daily Telegraph.

Following a failed assassination attempt, Shah Jahan grew increasingly violent and ordered the blinding of his son and heir. From that point he descended quickly into madness, and was himself beheaded by an assassin, feeding the idea of a cursed diamond.

The Koh-i-Noor then passed into Afghan hands as plunder.

Later the diamond returned to India, via the Maharaja of the Sikhs, Ranjit Singh in 1813. Singh, who ruled from Lahore, made the Koh-I-Noor the symbol of his reign, proudly strapping it to his bicep. Singh ruled for another 26 years, following which he died peacefully in his sleep in 1839.

However, his successors- sons and grandsons- were all killed in a span of four years after his death. Five-year-old Duleep Singh, the youngest son of Ranjit Singh’s youngest queen, was the last Indian monarch to wear the Koh-i-Noor on his plump little arm.

Koh-I-Noor: The Indo-British mess

In 1849 the East India Company took over the Lahore empire and the boy king was forced to sign a treaty relinquishing the kingdom and the Koh-i-Noor. The way in which he was separated from his mother, isolated and bullied into doing so has left an open wound in the Indian psyche, notes the article on Telegraph.

The ‘curse’ did not end in the Asian soil. The ship transporting the Koh-I-Noor to England faced severe misfortune. When Queen Victoria took possession of the Koh-i-Noor at Buckingham Palace on 3 July 1850, she did so sporting a shiny black eye and a cut to the head. Two days earlier, as the diamond started to make its way towards London, a lunatic leaped out of a crowd and attacked her with a cane.

In a freak attempt to cut the diamond, the gem was left half of its size, the size it was when it was adorned by Queen Victoria during her reign. However, later, no other British monarch has done so since and it is left to Queen Consorts to carry the burden.