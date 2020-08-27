UNITED STATES OF AMERICA : Investors are keeping a close eye on energy markets as Hurricane Laura moves toward the Texas-Louisiana border, the latest potential weather event that could disrupt supplies for gasoline.

Here’s what you need to know about how hurricanes and tropical storms can affect prices at the pump:

Refining and Infrastructure

Dangerous weather events on the Gulf Coast tend to drive volatility in energy markets because many US refiners that turn oil into fuel products like gasoline and diesel are located there and often have to close ahead of such storms. Nearly half the nation’s refining capacity is near the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Roughly half of that refining capacity is already shut, with Hurricane Laura—which strengthened to a Category 4 Wednesday afternoon—expected to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Hurricanes and other weather-related events in the region can damage critical pipelines that move oil and gas around the country and can inhibit offshore crude production, roiling energy markets.

Anticipation of such closures and disruptions frequently causes traders to brace for supply shortages, giving oil and gasoline prices a boost as storms approach and investors grapple with the uncertainty of their path and damage.

Volatility

The disruptions to energy markets are often not as bad as investors fear, though, and reports that critical infrastructure survived the storm can then typically cause prices to fall back.

The pattern appears to be playing out again with Hurricane Laura and with Tropical Storm Marco, which made landfall earlier in the week. Most actively traded gasoline futures for October delivery were above $1.30 a gallon late last week and early this week but have since fallen back to $1.25. They fell 0.4% to $1.2634 on Wednesday.

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the US, meanwhile, has risen to about $2.23 a gallon, up from about $2.17 a week ago, figures from price tracker GasBuddy show.

US crude-oil futures have stayed in the low $40s a barrel and at their highest level since early March, rising 0.1% to $43.39 a barrel on Wednesday.

“Crude oil tends to spike in the days before the storm arrives but pull back rather quickly once the damage is assessed," said Robert Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho Securities USA, in a recent note.

The same is true for gasoline prices.

Market Conditions

It is also important to consider recent trends for global energy supply and demand. One reason for the muted market reaction to Hurricane Laura is that energy markets are still glutted, with the coronavirus pandemic sapping demand for transportation fuels.

Inventories of oil and gasoline remain relatively high, potentially minimizing any supply impact from the storm.

Generally, supply and demand tend to move into balance over time in the wake of such disruptions. Prices at the pump surged in 2017 around Hurricane Harvey and in 2005 immediately following Hurricane Katrina before eventually falling back down.

Another reason for the trend: US refineries and offshore drilling equipment are more resilient than many investors tend to think, allowing them to reopen more quickly than anticipated following weather events.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com

