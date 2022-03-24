Russia-Ukraine war: Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, India abstained from voting on a Russian-drafted resolution in the UN Security Council over a Ukraine humanitarian situation, which has been widely criticized for not referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war: Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, India abstained from voting on a Russian-drafted resolution in the UN Security Council over a Ukraine humanitarian situation, which has been widely criticized for not referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
India and UAE joined the West in abstaining from the resolution that failed at the UNSC meeting with only Russia and China voting in favor and the remaining 13 members abstaining, as per news agency ANI report.
India and UAE joined the West in abstaining from the resolution that failed at the UNSC meeting with only Russia and China voting in favor and the remaining 13 members abstaining, as per news agency ANI report.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations told the UNSC, "Russia is the aggressor, the attacker the invader, the sole party in Ukraine, engaged in a campaign of brutality against the people of Ukraine. And they want us to pass a resolution that does not acknowledge their culpability."
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations told the UNSC, "Russia is the aggressor, the attacker the invader, the sole party in Ukraine, engaged in a campaign of brutality against the people of Ukraine. And they want us to pass a resolution that does not acknowledge their culpability."
"It really is unconscionable that Russia would have the audacity to put forward a resolution asking the international community to solve a humanitarian crisis that Russia alone created," Greenfield noted.
"It really is unconscionable that Russia would have the audacity to put forward a resolution asking the international community to solve a humanitarian crisis that Russia alone created," Greenfield noted.
Barbara Woodward Britain's UN Ambassador told the council after the vote, "if Russia cared about the humanitarian situation, it would stop bombing children and end their siege tactics. But they haven't."
Barbara Woodward Britain's UN Ambassador told the council after the vote, "if Russia cared about the humanitarian situation, it would stop bombing children and end their siege tactics. But they haven't."
This comes at a time when China, the only country to support Russia by voting in favor of the resolution, stated UNSC should play its role in the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations pointed to Beijing's six-point initiative and told the Security Council members that the vote in favor was a call to the international community to prioritize the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
This comes at a time when China, the only country to support Russia by voting in favor of the resolution, stated UNSC should play its role in the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations pointed to Beijing's six-point initiative and told the Security Council members that the vote in favor was a call to the international community to prioritize the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
The Russian Resolution, which made no reference to Moscow's role in the crisis of Ukraine, called upon all parties concerned to allow safe and unhindered passage to destinations outside of Ukraine, including to foreign nationals without discrimination, and facilitate safe and unhindered access of humanitarian assistance to those in need in and around Ukraine, taking into account the particular needs of women, girls, men and boys, older persons and persons with disabilities.
The Russian Resolution, which made no reference to Moscow's role in the crisis of Ukraine, called upon all parties concerned to allow safe and unhindered passage to destinations outside of Ukraine, including to foreign nationals without discrimination, and facilitate safe and unhindered access of humanitarian assistance to those in need in and around Ukraine, taking into account the particular needs of women, girls, men and boys, older persons and persons with disabilities.
A Security Council resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, Britain, France or the United States to be adopted.
A Security Council resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, Britain, France or the United States to be adopted.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)