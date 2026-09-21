Why India’s energy security is now caught in Trump’s ‘coercive geopolitics’? Expert weighs in

The signing of the ‘Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026’ marks a significant escalation in the use of US President Donald Trump's “coercive geopolitics” and geoeconomics, according to Raj Yadav, Assistant Professor at the Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Yadav said that “energy security is crucial for India,” as New Delhi warned that the sanctions could impact bilateral ties.

He also questioned the timing of the legislation, saying that it came days after the India-chaired “BRICS Summit succeeded in building consensus despite concerns “over differences among member countries.”

Trump signed the legislation into law on 18 September. The move significantly increases US economic pressure on Russia over the war in Ukraine and opens the door to 100% tariffs on countries, including India and China, for maintaining energy ties with Moscow.

India has maintained that its decision to purchase oil from Russia will be guided by “national interest”, including adequate availability and prevailing global oil prices.

Yadav said the legislation needs to be viewed against the backdrop of a changing global economic and geopolitical order, particularly as countries such as India continue to maintain energy ties with Russia despite Western sanctions.

India chairs BRICS Summit “The timing and context are important. Just a few days ago, on 12-13 September, India chaired the BRICS Summit and was successful in building consensus amid speculation over differences among member countries such as Iran and the UAE, as well as issues concerning supply chains and energy security,” Yadav said.

The US legislation comes at a time when India is seeking to strengthen its role within BRICS while simultaneously maintaining a significant economic and strategic relationship with Washington.

Why Russian oil remains important for India India is a strategic partner of Russia, and the two countries have maintained extensive bilateral ties across areas, including hydrocarbons and defence.

Russian oil exports to India increased substantially after the Russia-Ukraine war, particularly as Western sanctions disrupted Russia’s traditional energy markets. India subsequently emerged as one of the major buyers of Russian crude.

Yadav pointed to the broader sanctions environment surrounding Russia and the importance of energy supplies for India.

“Russia, being rich in hydrocarbon resources, has seen impressive exports of the same towards India since the Russia-Ukraine war, while Russia has been slapped with almost 13,000 sanctions. India had to move away from Iran for crude oil towards Russia since Iran was sanctioned,” he said.

Energy security crucial for India “Energy security is crucial for India. India has to meet its requirement either from Russia or Iran. India is one of the largest importers of hydrocarbons, hence getting a regular supply of energy is crucial for India’s economic growth,” Yadav added.

India has maintained that its purchase of Russian oil is linked to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people.

What Donald Trump's 100% tariff threat means for India-US trade Yadav emphasized that the proposed tariff mechanism also needs to be understood in the context of India’s broader trade relationship with the US.

“The imposition of a 100% tariff on India by the US signifies that the US is giving a signal to India that either India should not buy Russian oil or be prepared to sell India’s products in the US at higher prices. In other words, buy crude oil from the US and be a non-tariffed trade partner,” he said.

Why switching crude suppliers is not straightforward Yadav also highlighted another often-overlooked factor in discussions of crude oil imports — the compatibility of different crude grades with refinery infrastructure.

“It is also important to factor in the refining capacity and technology related to refining, since there lies the difference in types of crude oil and the refining technology required,” Yadav said.

The issue is therefore not limited to the availability of crude oil in the global market. The type of crude and the refining technology required to process it are also important considerations for an importing country such as India.

India’s national interest argument The dispute also highlights the balance India seeks to maintain between strategic partnerships and national economic interests.

India has repeatedly maintained that its energy purchases are guided by "national interest", adequate availability and prevailing global oil prices.

Yadav invoked former British Prime Minister Lord Palmerston’s famous observation to describe the principle he believes is relevant to India’s approach: