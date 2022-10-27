Most Indians know that a member of our diaspora in power is unlikely to be, in practice, good news for the rest of us. Politicians have long had to worry about accusations of dual loyalty. The modern Conservative Party was built by a man of Jewish descent, Benjamin Disraeli. But, as a recent biography by David Cesarani pointed out, he did not lift a finger for Jewish causes. For his part, Sunak has reappointed Suella Braverman — another British Indian — as Home secretary, just weeks after she caused a stir by singling out Indian immigrants for criticism.