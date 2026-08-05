Why is a SpaceX rocket crashing into the Moon today? Impact time, location, and everything you need to know

A discarded SpaceX rocket stage is set to crash into the Moon in an unusual but harmless event that scientists say could offer valuable insights into the lunar surface while also highlighting the growing challenge of space debris.

The object, a four-ton Falcon 9 second stage launched during a lunar mission in January 2025, is expected to slam into the Moon at around 2:35 a.m. ET (0635 GMT/1:05 PM IST) on Wednesday (August 5) at a speed of 5,400 mph (8,690 km/h).

Although the impact will create a plume of lunar dust, experts say it poses no danger to Earth and is unlikely to be visible without specialized telescopes.

Unlike typical Earth-orbit missions, lunar missions require much more energy. After delivering the spacecraft onto its trajectory, the rocket stage remained in deep space instead of re-entering Earth's atmosphere.

Normally, SpaceX performs disposal maneuvers to ensure upper stages do not become long-term debris. However, in this case, the empty rocket stage remained in an uncontrolled orbit after completing its mission.

Why is it hitting the Moon? According to SpaceX, the impact was not intentional.

Julianna Scheiman, SpaceX's Director of NASA Science and Dragon Programs, said a combination of solar activity and gravitational forces gradually altered the rocket stage's orbit.

The stage had already exhausted its fuel and could no longer be steered.

Astronomers only determined earlier this year that its orbit would eventually intersect with the Moon.

Where will it hit? The rocket stage is expected to strike near Einstein Crater on the Moon's western limb in the northern hemisphere.

The impact site is difficult to observe directly from Earth because of its location near the Moon's edge.

How big will the impact be? The four-metric-ton rocket stage will hit the lunar surface at nearly 8,690 km/h, throwing up a cloud of lunar dust.

Scientists expect sunlight to illuminate the dust plume, but it will likely be too faint for the naked eye and difficult even for many amateur telescopes to detect.

Is there any danger to Earth? No.

NASA says the event presents no threat to Earth or people.

Instead, the agency plans to monitor the impact site for scientific research.

"NASA will continue to track the booster for training purposes, as well as later observe the impact site for scientific purposes," agency spokesperson Jimi Russell said.

Why are scientists interested? Although accidental, the collision provides researchers with another opportunity to study how impacts affect the Moon's surface.

Observing the crater and dust plume could improve scientists' understanding of lunar soil and impact physics.

Astronomer Bill Gray, who first calculated the object's trajectory, said the collision could provide "minor scientific interest," even though it also highlights concerns about the disposal of abandoned space hardware.

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