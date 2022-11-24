Why is Canada inviting 1.5 million immigrants in next three years?2 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 07:13 PM IST
Canada's immigration inflow is about eight times higher than the UK, and four times more than the US. Here's why
Canada has dramatically increased the immigrants' entry to boost its economy amid the labour shortage crisis. Last year, the country took in 405,000 permanent residents, the highest-ever count. And, this is to increase further in the next couple of years.