Elon Musk's company has applied with the city of Austin to build a tunnel on the Tesla Gigafactory Texas property for the project ‘Colorado River Connector Tunnel’
ch billionaire Elon Musk's Boring Company is looking to dig a tunnel under Tesla Gigafactory Texas in Austin, as per reports.
However, what Tesla plans to do with it, remains unclear.
Auto-tech website Electrek recently reported that the Boring Company has been in discussions with the state and municipal governments for several projects since moving to Texas. But they have not moved forward with any of them until now.
The company has applied with the city of Austin to build a tunnel on the Tesla Gigafactory Texas property for the project "Colorado River Connector Tunnel".
While it has led to various speculations, one person back home seems to have the answer to quench all curiosity.
Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl took to Twitter to share what he thinks the tunnel will be used for.
“Why else would there be a tunnel underneath @elonmusk's car factory? It's a Batcave obviously!" wrote Bahl while sharing a news story about the tunnel.
The Batcave refers to superhero Batman's secret headquarter under his manor. It has been depicted that Batman builds high-tech gadgets in this space.
Keeping these theories aside, Tesla is yet to reveal what it plans to do with the tunnels.
According to news agency Bloomberg, while Elon Musk is publicly making a big deal about moving to Texas, his company is wrangling with local authorities in the state over a host of seemingly mundane permitting issues.
This comes even though officials including Governor Greg Abbott gave him a big welcome. “Woohoo!" a Bastrop development official emailed County Judge Paul Pape, the presiding officer of the county government, after Boring closed on the property. “Elon Musk is now a Bastrop County property owner! Project Submarine has landed!!"
Since Boring bought land last May to create a research and development center in Bastrop, Texas, a rural area outside Austin, the company has put workers up on mobile homes at the site without authorized sewage facilities, failed to get air and stormwater permits and built a driveway without first getting official approval.
Since Boring bought land last May to create a research and development center in Bastrop, Texas, a rural area outside Austin, the company has put workers up on mobile homes at the site without authorized sewage facilities, failed to get air and stormwater permits and built a driveway without first getting official approval.