Why is Indonesia moving its capital from Jakarta to Borneo?3 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 01:47 PM IST
Indonesian officials say the new metropolis will be a sustainable forest city that puts the environment at the heart of the development and aims to be carbon-neutral by 2045.
Jakarta is congested, polluted, prone to earthquakes and rapidly sinking into the Java Sea. Now the government is in the process of leaving, moving Indonesia’s capital to the island of Borneo.
