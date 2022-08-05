Why is Israel attacking Gaza: Your cheat-sheet to this 100-year-old conflict

The Israeli military on Friday confirmed that they had unleashed air strikes on Gaza, which were witnessed by Palestinians in central Gaza City. "The IDF (Israeli military) is currently striking in the Gaza Strip. A special situation has been declared on the Israeli home front," a statement said. According to reports several people have lost their lives in the attack including a child. Local people have confirmed to Reuters that 44 people got wounded in the strikes.

