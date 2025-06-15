Why is Israel hitting gas fields in Iran a big deal, all you need to know

Iran and Israel have launched continuous onslaughts against each other while the entire world watches. While Iran launched missiles on Israel's capital Tel Aviv and other parts of the country, Israel reportedly bombed Tehran’s main gas depot and its central oil refinery and gas fields in a latest attack.

Why are these attacks significant? Israel is targeting Iran's energy facilities, reportedly to cut off crucial sources of cash supplies which is dependent on oil supplies to different parts of the world. Oil is one of Iran's major energy facilities as well as a symbol of the nation's domestic energy, and attacking that sends a straight and big message, amid the ongoing conflict.

These attacks conducted by Israel raise concerns about the disruption of the oil markets across the world, as per reports. The Shahran fuel and gasoline depot, which is one of Iran's most strategic oil storage locations, was hit and set on fire during the Israeli attack that began on Saturday night, according to Iran’s oil ministry.

Shahran is in an affluent neighborhood of luxury high rises, where several important people of the nation reside. “The fire is terrifying, it’s massive; there is a lot of commotion here. It’s the gasoline depots that are exploding one after another, it’s loud and scary, said Mostafa Shams, a resident of the area, according to a New York Times report.

In another separate attack by Israel, Shahr Rey, one of the other largest oil refineries, was also struck, according to Iranian state news media.