Why is it difficult to trace COVID virus ancestor? Experts explain

Since the pandemic began, many researchers, particularly in southeast Asia, have been sequencing coronaviruses found in bats and other mammals. They have also sequenced coronaviruses in older tissue samples stored in freezers in the hopes of finding the pandemic virus’s origins. But scientists have struggled to find a progenitor virus for SARS-CoV-2, which has led to speculation that the pandemic was sparked by a virus that accidentally escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, situated in the city where the pandemic started. The laboratory has worked on related coronaviruses.