Why is it difficult to trace COVID virus ancestor? Experts explain

Why is it difficult to trace COVID virus ancestor? Experts explain2 min read . 09:56 PM IST
Coronaviruses recombine fast and much time has passed since the time it might have originated
It is common knowledge that SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 jumped from bats but what still remains a mystery is the origin of the virus and how it jumped to humans.
A new study has revealed that chances of finding the direct ancestor of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are very bleak. It also states that COVID virus probably shared an ancestor with the coronaviruses found in bats more recently than was thought. They say, “some sections of bat coronaviruses and SARS-CoV-2 shared a common ancestor as recently as 2016 — just three years before the virus emerged in people in late 2019"
A virologists team presented their findings at the 7th World One Health Congress held in Singapore on November 8
To answer this, the experts opined that coronaviruses recombine fast and much time has passed since the time it might have originated. Now the chances of finding a direct ancestor ‘are almost nil’.
SARS-CoV-2’s direct ancestor probably formed from several viruses and has been recombining and mutating in bats ever since, says Joel Wertheim, a molecular epidemiologist at the University of California, San Diego, who contributed to the latest analysis as quoted by Nature magazine adding, “Sampling bats for coronaviruses could possibly identify viral fragments that are more closely related than those found in known coronaviruses so far, but probably won’t reveal one direct ancestor"
The scientists also suggest that there have been about 40–70 years of evolution since these viruses shared a common ancestor
The work was described in a post on the virological.org discussion forum last month, and the co-authors plan on submitting it to a journal early next year.
Since the pandemic began, many researchers, particularly in southeast Asia, have been sequencing coronaviruses found in bats and other mammals. They have also sequenced coronaviruses in older tissue samples stored in freezers in the hopes of finding the pandemic virus’s origins. But scientists have struggled to find a progenitor virus for SARS-CoV-2, which has led to speculation that the pandemic was sparked by a virus that accidentally escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, situated in the city where the pandemic started. The laboratory has worked on related coronaviruses.
