Why is Mojtaba Khamenei skipping his father's funeral? Iran supreme leader's aide reveals

Mojtaba Khamenei will not take part in the funeral ceremonies for his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, due to security concerns, according to Ayatollah Hakim Elahi, the current leader's representative in India, reported ANI.

Elahi said the decision was reportedly prompted by Israeli threats and the risk of surveillance, making a public appearance unsafe.

Iranian authorities are conducting funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei from July 4 to July 9 at multiple locations across Iran and Iraq. Khamenei was killed in an airstrike on February 28, the first day of the US-Israel war with Iran.

Indian dignitaries pay tribute to Khamenei

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why is Mojtaba Khamenei skipping his father's funeral? ⌵ Mojtaba Khamenei is skipping his father's funeral due to security concerns, prompted by threats from Israel and risks of surveillance, making his public appearance unsafe. 2 When are the funeral ceremonies for Ali Khamenei taking place? ⌵ The funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei are scheduled from July 4 to July 9, taking place at multiple locations across Iran and Iraq. 3 What role are Indian dignitaries playing in Khamenei's funeral? ⌵ Indian dignitaries, including prominent leaders like Mehbooba Mufti and Salman Khurshid, are attending Khamenei's funeral to pay tribute, marking significant diplomatic engagement between India and Iran. 4 How has Iran's Foreign Minister responded to threats against its leadership? ⌵ Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a warning directed at the US, stating any threats against Iran's leadership would trigger an immediate and powerful response. 5 What influence do Israeli threats have on Iran's political decisions? ⌵ Israeli threats, particularly remarks about targeting Iranian leaders, heavily influence Iran's political decisions by increasing the perceived need for security measures among its officials.

Several prominent Indian leaders have paid tribute to former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei ahead of the official state funeral ceremonies in Tehran.

The update was shared by the Embassy of Iran in India in a post on X, which said, “Indian Dignitaries Pay Tribute to the Martyred Leader of Iran, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.”

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to attend Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral in Iran

An image posted by the embassy featured People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and Salman Khurshid, who heads the Congress party's foreign affairs department, along with other delegates preparing to travel to Iran for the state funeral.

Mufti departed from New Delhi for Tehran on Thursday evening to attend the funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which are scheduled from July 4. She is the only non-Shia politician from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh invited by Iran to participate in the proceedings.

Also Read | Iran prepares Khamenei funeral; Kharge and Nitin Nabin among invitees

Following the departure of these political leaders, the official Indian government delegation also left for Iran. Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita departed from his residence in New Delhi on Friday morning. He, along with Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain, is travelling to Iran to represent India at the funeral ceremony of the late Supreme Leader.

Iran FM warns US Earlier on Wednesday, Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a strong warning to the United States, calling on President Donald Trump to "muzzle its pets" in Israel after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was "marked for death".

In a post on X, Araghchi mentioned the United States had committed itself under the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) that ended the hostilities in West Asia, including an obligation to restrain Israel. He warned that any threat directed at Iran's leadership would trigger an immediate response.

While sharing the text of Katz's remarks from a report, Aragchi said, "The terms of the Islamabad MoU are crystal clear and public for all to see. POTUS has committed the US to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv. If they ignore their master, Iran will school them. Any threat against our People and Leadership will receive Immediate Powerful Response.”

His remarks followed reports that Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday referred to Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei as "marked for death".

Katz also described the Iranians as "good merchants," suggesting they were trying to secure concessions during negotiations, while reiterating that Israel would not permit Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

"If they do it through an agreement, all the better," Katz said, according to the text shared by Araghchi.

Earlier, on July 1, Qatar and Pakistan held separate rounds of talks with US and Iranian negotiators in Doha, where officials reported "positive progress" on issues related to the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).