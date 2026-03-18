Why is moon sighting central to Eid dates across India, UAE, Saudi Arabia and beyond? Explained in 5 points

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday that the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr will be on March 20, after the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted. This means this year the Ramadan month of fasting will have 30 days in the Kingdom.

In India, Wednesday, 18 March marked the 28th day of Ramadan. The moon sighting will be organised in India on 19 March, which is the 29th day of Ramadan here.

If the moon is sighted on Thursday, Eid in India will be on Friday. Otherwise, Eid will be on Saturday, 21 March, in India.

Usually, India celebrates Eid a day after Saudi Arabia does. But there have been exceptions in the past when both Saudi Arabia and India celebrated Eid on the same day.

1-The significance of the Islamic Calendar Islam uses the lunar calendar. Each month of the lunar calendar begins with the sighting of a new crescent moon called ‘hilal’ in Arabic. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the lunar months are either 29 or 30 days, depending on the appearance of the moon.

2-How is Eid date decided? Muslims celebrate two Eids – one is Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the month-long fasting in Ramadan. The other one is about two months after Eid-ul-Fitr and is called Eid-ul-Adha, which commemorates the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim.

Eid-ul-Fitr begins on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth Islamic month after Ramadan. The moon is sighted the night before the new month starts.

So, the only way to confirm that Shawwal and other lunar months have begun or ended is to see the new crescent moon.

The moon is usually sighted on the last night of a month, be it 29 days or 30 days

3- Why physical sighting? Traditionally, Muslims follow the practice of the Prophet Muhammad, who instructed them to start fasting when they see the moon and break fast when it is sighted again at the end of the month.

So, if the moon is sighted, Ramadan ends, and Eid is the next day. If not, Ramadan lasts 30 days, and Eid follows the next day.

4-Why different dates? Moon visibility depends on Geography, weather conditions and time zones.

That’s why Saudi Arabia, India, and others may celebrate Eid on different days. This year, for example, Ramadan 2026 began in Saudi Arabia on 18 February, while it started in India on 19 February.

Saudi Arabia is significant because it houses the holiest Masjids of Islam in Mecca and Medina.

5-Sighting vs Calculation Many Muslim communities now use astronomical calculations to predict the moon’s visibility, but many still prefer actual sighting to stay true to tradition.