Why is Moon slowly drifting away from Earth?
NASA scientists have revealed that the Moon is slowly drifting away from the Earth at the rate of 3.8 cm per year. The phenomenon didn't used to occur earlier and is possibly the result of Milankovitch cycles.
In a rare discovery, scientists have found that the Moon is slowly drifting away from the Earth. The Moon is the only natural satellite revolving around the Earth. Earlier, it was assumed that the Moon used to remain at a constant distance from Earth because of gravitational pull, but the new discovery has raised several questions about Moon. According to NASA, the Moon is slowly drifting away from Earth by 3.8 cm per year, reported a UK based website.
