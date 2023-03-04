On March 3 morning, two senior clergymen consecrated the holy oil that will be used to anoint King Charles III during his coronation. The ceremony took place at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, a site traditionally associated with the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ.

The oil was pressed from olives harvested on the Mount of Olives, which holds a prominent role in the Bible, and was scented with sesame, rose, jasmine, cinnamon, neroli, benzoin, amber oil, and orange blossoms.

The ceremony was conducted by His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III, head of the Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, and the Most Rev. Hosam Naoum, the Anglican archbishop in Jerusalem. The oil’s consecration serves to emphasise the monarchy's long history and the Royal family’s connections to the Middle East.

The consecration of the holy oil in Jerusalem reinforces the deep historical roots of the British monarchy and its ties to the Holy Land. As King Charles prepares for his coronation, the use of this sacred oil will add to the sense of tradition and continuity that underpin the monarchy's role in British society.

What Archbishop of Canterbury said

The Archbishop of Canterbury expressed his gratitude and honour for consecrating the oil that will be used to anoint King Charles during his coronation. He desired to produce a new coronation oil using olive oil from the Mount of Olives since planning for the coronation began. He sees this as a representation of the historic link between the coronation, the Bible and the Holy Land. Ancient kings through to the present day have been anointed with oil from this sacred place, as per the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Why is Mount of Olives significant?

For Christians, the Mount of Olives is significant as it is where Jesus is believed to have prayed and wept before his crucifixion, as well as where he ascended to heaven after his resurrection.

The Mount of Olives is mentioned several times in the Bible, including in the Old Testament book of Zechariah and the New Testament books of Matthew, Mark, and Luke. The significance of the Mount of Olives in the Bible and in religious traditions has made it an important pilgrimage site for people of various faiths.

King Charles’ grandmother, Princess Alice of Greece, is buried at the Monastery of Mary Magdalene on the Mount of Olives, further strengthening the significance of the oil’s source.