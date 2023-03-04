What Archbishop of Canterbury said

The Archbishop of Canterbury expressed his gratitude and honour for consecrating the oil that will be used to anoint King Charles during his coronation. He desired to produce a new coronation oil using olive oil from the Mount of Olives since planning for the coronation began. He sees this as a representation of the historic link between the coronation, the Bible and the Holy Land. Ancient kings through to the present day have been anointed with oil from this sacred place, as per the Archbishop of Canterbury.