Why is Rihanna performing at Super Bowl Halftime Show despite her criticism of the NFL
The Super Bowl is considered to be 'by far the biggest cultural event in America,' and having Rihanna perform is a significant accomplishment for the NFL
Rihanna, the 34-year-old singer and fashion boss, will be performing at this year's Super Bowl halftime show, taking place on Sunday, February 10th in Glendale, Arizona. The singer, who first topped the charts with "SOS" in 2006, has had a decade's worth of hits and is considered to be one of the biggest acts in pop culture.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×