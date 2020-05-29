Why is Uber destroying thousands of electric bikes and scooters

Uber is destroying tens of thousand of its electric red Jump bikes, weeks after selling its loss-making e-bike division to Lime. The ride-aggregator company said it had decided to 'recycle' its older model vehicles due to the maintenance, liability, safety and technical concerns. Uber added that the new models of bikes and scooters were transferred to the mobility start-up Lime.

Uber is destroying tens of thousand of its electric red Jump bikes, weeks after selling its loss-making e-bike division to Lime. The ride-aggregator company said it had decided to 'recycle' its older model vehicles due to the maintenance, liability, safety and technical concerns. Uber added that the new models of bikes and scooters were transferred to the mobility start-up Lime.

The footage of the e-bikes and scooters being destroyed at a North Carolina recycling center irked many on the social media. The supporters of the green fuel and cycling enthusiast were not happy with the company's decision.

The footage of the e-bikes and scooters being destroyed at a North Carolina recycling center irked many on the social media. The supporters of the green fuel and cycling enthusiast were not happy with the company's decision. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"Donation to underprivileged or to public schools would have been the best choice. Destroying these bikes is a real mortal sin. How many thousands of children wouldn't be happier and healthier using these bikes? Have you ever seen a smile in children's faces when getting a bike? tweeted Alvar de Prat.

According to various reports, over 20,000 e-bikes were discarded and sent to scrapyard.

Uber on 7 May had announced a deal that saw Lime take over the Jump bike business. As part of the deal, Uber invested $170m in Lime, and Lime acquired Uber’s bike and scooter business, Jump.

Topics Uber