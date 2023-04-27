Why is the US sending a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea?2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 11:24 PM IST
The Washington Declaration will lead to greater South Korean involvement in strategic planning for nuclear contingencies. But there will be no deployment of US nuclear arms. The pact also comes with risks, with North Korea almost certain to step up its threats against South Korea.
For the first time in more than 40 years the US is sending a nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine. The move came alongside assertions about "the end" Kim Jong Un's reign in North Korea and underlines Washington's resolve to protect the country from an attack.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×