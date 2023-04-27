Why is the US sending a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea?

For the first time in more than 40 years the US is sending a nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine. The move came alongside assertions about "the end" Kim Jong Un's reign in North Korea and underlines Washington's resolve to protect the country from an attack.

According to reports, the US Navy has 14 Ohio-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines - known colloquially as 'boomer'. The 560-foot submarines carry a maximum of 20 Trident II ballistic missiles. The warheads can be directed towards separate targets and have a range of 7,400 kilometers.

According to analysts the move purely symbolic - and will in a way reduce the military value of the vessel. It is primarily intended to act as a nuclear deterrent - being nearly impossible for North Korea to spot even as it lurks hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface thousands of miles from Pyongyang.

It is also being seen as a way to reassure Seoul and curb talk of the country developing its own nuclear weapons.

President Joe Biden and South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol recently discussed ramping up the US security shield for the other country in the face of the nuclear-armed North's increased missile tests. If Pyongang used its nuclear weapons against either country - they asserted - it would be "the end" of Kim Jong Un's regime.

The United States has also pledged to deploy more so-called "strategic assets" such as aircraft carriers, submarines, and long-range bombers to South Korea to act as a deterrent for its neighbour.

But while the so-called ‘Washington Declaration’ better involves South Korea in strategic planning for nuclear contingencies, there will be no deployment of US nuclear arms in the country. The agreement could however serve as a much-needed win for the South Korean leader, who has been trying to turn around an economy that came close to recession at the start of the year.

(With inputs from agencies)