Why it will be harder for Trump to challenge this year’s election
Richard L. Hasen , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 29 Aug 2024, 08:48 PM IST
SummaryNew laws and court rulings have created a range of guardrails against efforts to delay or interfere with the electoral process.
There are abundant signs that Republican nominee Donald Trump won’t accept the results of the 2024 election if he loses. He has taken to describing the Democrats’ switch from Joe Biden to Kamala Harris as a “coup," suggesting that the election has already been rigged. He and his allies regularly claim that voting by noncitizens is rampant, though it’s rare. And he’s told reporters that he will accept the election results only if “everything’s honest," making it plain that he’s prepared to conclude otherwise.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less