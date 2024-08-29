Why it will be harder for Trump to challenge this year’s election

Nor should people be worried that Democrats, if they control Congress on Jan. 6, 2025, won’t accept a Trump victory by claiming that he is ineligible because he participated in an insurrection against the government in 2020 in violation of the 14th Amendment. The Supreme Court all but closed the door to this strategy in its March decision in Trump v. Anderson, rejecting Colorado’s attempt to keep Trump off the ballot. Democrats in theory could try to ignore this ruling, but leading Democrats have explicitly said that they will not use the Electoral College count to prevent a Trump victory.