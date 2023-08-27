Why Japan is releasing Fukushima water into Pacific? Explained

Why Japan is releasing Fukushima water into Pacific? Explained1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 10:15 AM IST
South Korean protesters on Saturday demanded government interference to avoid a ‘possible looming disaster’ from Japan's release of over one million metric tons of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, according to a report published by the news agency Reuters.