Why Kate Middleton did not join Prince William at Pope Francis’ funeral

Prince William attended Pope Francis’ funeral at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City on Saturday (April 26), standing among other world leaders paying tribute to the late pontiff. Noticeably absent, however, was his wife, Kate Middleton — a decision reportedly tied to royal tradition and her ongoing health recovery.

Advertisement

While dignitaries like Melania Trump and Jill Biden were present alongside their husbands, the Princess of Wales, 43, did not accompany William.

Middleton’s health remains a priority Kate, who completed her cancer treatment last September, continues to be selective about public appearances as she eases back into royal duties. As reported by Town and Country, She has emphasised that her priority is her health and family, and she plans to keep her public schedule light. She is expected to make her first official appearance in five weeks with a two-day visit to the Scottish Isles.

The Princess of Wales, a mother of three, has reportedly prioritised her health recovery, balancing it with her gradual return to public life.

William represents King Charles III at memorial Prince William, 42, attended the funeral on behalf of King Charles III and the rest of the royal family. Royal protocol dictates that the reigning monarch does not attend funerals, which explained Charles’ absence.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, King Charles, 76, had visited Pope Francis during a state trip to Italy.

Read More

Following the pope’s death, the king issued a heartfelt tribute, saying, "His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world."

Charles added, "Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many."