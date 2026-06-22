Why Keir Starmer really resigned as UK Prime Minister?

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday that he is stepping down after facing months of mounting pressure, setting in motion a leadership contest that will result in Britain’s seventh prime minister in ten years, as reported by AFP.

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Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer, who has served as prime minister since July 2024, acknowledged that he no longer had the confidence of Labour Party lawmakers.

Also Read | Starmer likely to announce departure timeline as UK PM; Burnham now frontrunner

He stated that he had notified King Charles III of his resignation, allowing the Labour Party to choose a new leader who will subsequently become the country’s next prime minister.

Here's what Starmer said “I will remain in post as prime minister until the contest is complete, and I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power,” he said.

Starmer’s grip on power had been weakening since Labour suffered significant losses in the local and regional elections held in May.

The pressure intensified after it was confirmed last week that his political rival, Andy Burnham, would return to Parliament, paving the way for what many expected to be a challenge for the party leadership.

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Burnham, a veteran Labour politician, is due to take up his seat in the House of Commons later on Monday after winning a parliamentary by-election in Makerfield, northwest England, on Thursday, as reported by AFP.

“The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election,” Starmer said, as senior ministerial colleagues looked on.

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"I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace. Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," he added, choking up in an emotional speech.

Starmer said he had asked Labour's National Executive Committee to set out a timetable for his replacement, with nominations due to open on 9 July.

"This will ensure that a new leader is in place before parliament returns in September" after the summer recess, he explained.

Attention now turns to whether Burnham will become leader without a contest, as many Labour MPs have called for, or whether another candidate such as ex-health minister Wes Streeting decides to run as well.

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Under Labour's rules, the leader of the centre-left party must be a member of parliament.

Pressure had been building for months Whoever succeeds Keir Starmer will become Britain's seventh prime minister since the 2016 Brexit referendum, highlighting a decade of political instability, Reuters reported.

Such a rapid turnover of leaders—the highest Britain has seen in almost 200 years—reflects the difficulty governments have faced in retaining public support amid frustration over stagnant living standards, strained public services, and concerns about illegal immigration.

Also Read | Starmer To Be Ousted? Labour MPs Turn On UK PM After Andy Burnham Gains Momentum

The pressure on Starmer, which had been mounting for months, intensified significantly on Friday when Andy Burnham secured a convincing victory in a parliamentary by-election, returning to Westminster after defeating a candidate from Reform UK, the party led by Nigel Farage that has topped national opinion polls for over a year, Reuters reported.

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The result boosted hopes among Labour MPs that Andy Burnham, a seasoned politician widely regarded for his communication skills, could revive a party that has seen its support decline under Keir Starmer. Starmer's approval ratings had fallen to record lows for a British prime minister.

Financial markets reacted calmly to Starmer's resignation announcement, with the pound and UK government bonds showing little movement, as investors had largely anticipated the decision.

While Labour is aiming for an orderly transition of power, the leadership change still carries significant political risks.

If additional contenders join the leadership race, Labour could face a bitter and divisive contest that risks distracting the party and disrupting the government's work.

According to a report by Sky News, former health secretary Wes Streeting is still expected to enter the leadership contest, citing a close ally.

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Meanwhile, Andy Burnham, who is set to arrive in London on Monday after winning the parliamentary seat of Makerfield in northwest England, has not yet outlined a comprehensive policy platform, Reuters reported.

Burnham has not set out his vision for govt Apart from arguing that Britain needs sweeping reforms and pledging to ease the cost-of-living burden, Andy Burnham has provided few details about his positions on key issues such as foreign policy, economic strategy, and national defence.

Like Keir Starmer, Burnham may find his options constrained by financial markets wary of increased government borrowing, while also facing pressure from voters who feel the country is failing to meet their expectations and needs, Reuters reported.

Britain already has the highest borrowing costs in the Group of Seven wealthy nations due to its high debt and interest payments, years of anaemic economic growth, its struggles to cut spending and the need to invest in areas like defence.

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Investors spoken to by Reuters were divided over whether Burnham, who said last September that Britain had to get "beyond this thing of being in hock to the bond markets" would respect the need to reassure markets.

He has since said he was misrepresented.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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