China's President Xi Jinping has consolidated his power since the resignation of Premier Li Keqiang, who had served the maximum two terms allowed. Li had been sidelined in recent years by Xi, who elevated military and security services in support of the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation". And now, all eyes are now on Li Qiang, who is the favourite to replace Li Keqiang as Premier. Here is an all you need about the emerging leader.

Who is Li Qiang?

Li Qiang is a crony of Xi's from his days in provincial government, having served as Xi's de facto chief of staff in Zhejiang province.

Li was promoted to governor of the economic powerhouse province in 2013 on the same year Xi became president and it automatically meant he was being groomed for bigger roles. In 2015, Li accompanied Xi on a visit to the United States to meet then-President Barack Obama.

Li Qiang is business-friendly and pragmatic and played a key role in bringing Tesla to Shanghai, where it now houses a slew of semiconductor and advanced manufacturing firms.

Li Qiang is likely to give businesses, from home or abroad, greater freedom in conducting cross-border trades while requiring government officials to further cut red tape to serve the companies.

However, Li Qiang was criticised on social media for the heavy-handed two-month COVID lockdown of Shanghai's 25 million residents last year. Despite this blemish, Li was elevated last year to the party's second-highest-ranking official.

In November, Li drove a decision to activate reopening plans sooner than intended, in an effort to contain the economic toll of the zero-COVID campaign and protests that had rattled the leadership. The upshot was a chaotic reopening in December, when China suddenly ended lockdowns, mass testing and other restrictions.

Why is Li Keqiang being removed?

In an era where personal loyalty trumps all, that Li wasn’t seen purely as a Xi loyalist.

So, Li Keqiang's authority was gradually shrinking as Xi accumulated ever-greater powers and elevated the military and security services. At the same time, the ground was crumbling under Li Keqiang's feet as Xi shifted more of the powers of the State Council, China's Cabinet, to party institutions.

What Li Qiang's promotion to Premier would mean?

Li Qiang's promotion to Premier marks a departure from tradition, as he would be the first Premier since 1976 not to be promoted from vice-premier. Li's performance in Shanghai has been described as mediocre by Willy Lam, senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation.

Nevertheless, Li's elevation indicates Xi's determination to promote individuals who are loyal and committed to his vision of China's future.