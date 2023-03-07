Why Li Qiang's appointment as next Chinese Premier is a major political shift?2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 06:03 PM IST
Li Qiang's promotion to governor of the economic powerhouse province in 2013, the year Xi became president, meant he had been put on the path by Xi to be groomed for bigger roles
China's President Xi Jinping has consolidated his power since the resignation of Premier Li Keqiang, who had served the maximum two terms allowed. Li had been sidelined in recent years by Xi, who elevated military and security services in support of the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation". And now, all eyes are now on Li Qiang, who is the favourite to replace Li Keqiang as Premier. Here is an all you need about the emerging leader.
