Why Li Qiang's appointment as next Chinese Premier is a major political shift?

China's President Xi Jinping has consolidated his power since the resignation of Premier Li Keqiang, who had served the maximum two terms allowed. Li had been sidelined in recent years by Xi, who elevated military and security services in support of the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation". And now, all eyes are now on Li Qiang, who is the favourite to replace Li Keqiang as Premier. Here is an all you need about the emerging leader.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}