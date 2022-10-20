Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Why Liz Truss was forced out as Britain's prime minister only after 45 days?

Why Liz Truss was forced out as Britain's prime minister only after 45 days?

2 min read . 07:12 PM ISTSanchari Ghosh
Liz Truss won the vote, but in the bitter aftermath she lost her struggle to stay in power.

The central mistake of Truss’s term was a massive £45 billion package of tax cuts, amid the strongest inflation in four decades

In six weeks' time, Liz Truss has gone from becoming the UK's favourite ‘kid on the block’ to the most unpopular one. Only last month, the conservative party was rejoicing her win over Rishi Sunak in the PM race, and today the same people almost forced her to resign from the post. 

Truss, who had time and again maintained that she is a ‘fighter and not a quitter’, took a complete U-turn Thursday to say, "I recognise, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party." Let's dig deeper to understand what triggered the move:

What forced Liz Truss to resign? 

The central mistake of Truss’s term was a massive £45 billion ($50 billion) package of tax cuts, amid the strongest inflation in four decades, that she drew up with Kwasi Kwarteng and unveiled without any independent analysis of how it would be funded. Here's what happened after it was announced:

  • The Bank of England was forced into emergency bond-buying to stem a sharp sell-off in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.3 trillion) government bond market that threatened to wreak havoc in the pension industry and increase recession risks.
  •  The sell-off began after then-new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-cut announcement on Sept. 23.
  • After firing Kwarteng, a close friend and ally, on Friday, Truss announced that corporation tax would rise to 25% as intended by her predecessor Boris Johnson, reversing her earlier plan to freeze it at 19%. Kwarteng's cut to the highest rate of income tax had already been reversed.
  • His replacement Hunt on Monday then scrapped "nearly all" of Truss and Kwarteng's economic plan and scaled back her vast energy support scheme, announced in September, in a historic U-turn to try restore investor confidence.
  • The BoE interventions have highlighted a growing segment of Britain's pensions sector - liability-driven investment.
  • LDI helps pension funds use derivatives to "match" assets and liabilities to avert risks of shortfalls in payouts, but the soaring interest rates have triggered emergency collateral calls for those funds to cover the derivatives.

And what nailed the coffin is when the desperate prime minister tried to corral her angry MPs into the voting lobbies in the House of Commons for a make-or-break ballot that she had no reason to take on. 

And what nailed the coffin is when the desperate prime minister tried to corral her angry MPs into the voting lobbies in the House of Commons for a make-or-break ballot that she had no reason to take on. 

Truss won the vote, but in the bitter aftermath she lost her struggle to stay in power.

(With inputs from agencies)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is a Deputy Chief Content Producer with LiveMint. She covers news, human interest, epidemiology and personal finance stories
