Why Liz Truss was forced out as Britain's prime minister only after 45 days?2 min read . 07:12 PM IST
The central mistake of Truss’s term was a massive £45 billion package of tax cuts, amid the strongest inflation in four decades
The central mistake of Truss’s term was a massive £45 billion package of tax cuts, amid the strongest inflation in four decades
In six weeks' time, Liz Truss has gone from becoming the UK's favourite ‘kid on the block’ to the most unpopular one. Only last month, the conservative party was rejoicing her win over Rishi Sunak in the PM race, and today the same people almost forced her to resign from the post.
In six weeks' time, Liz Truss has gone from becoming the UK's favourite ‘kid on the block’ to the most unpopular one. Only last month, the conservative party was rejoicing her win over Rishi Sunak in the PM race, and today the same people almost forced her to resign from the post.
Truss, who had time and again maintained that she is a ‘fighter and not a quitter’, took a complete U-turn Thursday to say, "I recognise, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party." Let's dig deeper to understand what triggered the move:
Truss, who had time and again maintained that she is a ‘fighter and not a quitter’, took a complete U-turn Thursday to say, "I recognise, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party." Let's dig deeper to understand what triggered the move:
The central mistake of Truss’s term was a massive £45 billion ($50 billion) package of tax cuts, amid the strongest inflation in four decades, that she drew up with Kwasi Kwarteng and unveiled without any independent analysis of how it would be funded. Here's what happened after it was announced:
The central mistake of Truss’s term was a massive £45 billion ($50 billion) package of tax cuts, amid the strongest inflation in four decades, that she drew up with Kwasi Kwarteng and unveiled without any independent analysis of how it would be funded. Here's what happened after it was announced:
And what nailed the coffin is when the desperate prime minister tried to corral her angry MPs into the voting lobbies in the House of Commons for a make-or-break ballot that she had no reason to take on.
And what nailed the coffin is when the desperate prime minister tried to corral her angry MPs into the voting lobbies in the House of Commons for a make-or-break ballot that she had no reason to take on.
Truss won the vote, but in the bitter aftermath she lost her struggle to stay in power.
Truss won the vote, but in the bitter aftermath she lost her struggle to stay in power.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)