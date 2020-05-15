Why low case numbers maybe misleading

Areas with larger initial outbreaks in Italy saw a lower rate of spread of coronavirus than those with smaller outbreaks. This is mainly because people practised stricter social distancing early on in worst-hit localities, a new study suggests.

In a new paper published by the Centre for European Studies, economists Pietro Battiston and Simona Gamba study the spread of the infection across municipalities in Lombardy, the worst-affected region in Italy. Using data for three weeks (between 25 March and 14 April) from 906 municipalities, they estimated the transmission rate of the disease. The transmission rate or R0 indicates the number of people an individual can infect, and is generally used to predict the duration of the epidemic.

The authors find that the initial size of the virus outbreak (cases as of 25 March) is negatively related with the estimated R0.

In other words, the transmission rate was lower in municipalities with larger initial outbreaks.

According to the authors, it was people’s precautionary response to the large outbreak numbers that slowed down the spread of the virus.

The stricter compliance of physical distancing lowered the rate of community transmission. The authors consider other explanations for the decline in transmission rate— the possibility of herd immunity in areas that saw large outbreaks, or the possibility that testing capacity was higher in areas where a large number of cases were detected early on - but they find that those explanations are not supported by data.

The authors argue that it is important to release real-time and transparent data on the epidemic so that people are aware of the seriousness of the disease.

The authors also caution against predicting the duration of the pandemic based on the initial outbreak and transmission rate (R0) without considering how people may practice hygiene and social distancing measures.

