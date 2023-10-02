Why Mahatma Gandhi never won Nobel Peace despite being nominated 5 times?
Mahatma Gandhi never received the Nobel Peace Prize due to his non-conformity to the committee's criteria and reservations about his pacifist stance and role in the India-Pakistan conflict.
Mahatma Gandhi, a key figure in India's struggle for independence from British rule, received five Nobel Peace Prize nominations. These nominations occurred in the years 1937, 1938, 1939, and 1947, and shortly before his assassination in 1948.
