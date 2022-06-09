Why many IT professionals now want to work for big, boring companies again3 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 10:13 AM IST
Most tech-related start-ups that went public in the past two years now have stocks trading below their listing price
Most tech-related start-ups that went public in the past two years now have stocks trading below their listing price
Listen to this article
After the 2008 recession, large, established corporate employers fell out of fashion. Their fusty cultures were behind the times, and they seemed stuck in a cycle of perpetual layoffs and restructurings. Tech startups were the place to be for new generations of workers. Their foosball tables, bean-bag chairs and modern values catered to youthful sensibilities and priorities.