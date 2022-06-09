Why many IT professionals now want to work for big, boring companies again

Here’s an example of the new direction: A stodgy old bank like Citigroup Inc. has a growing need for tech workers at a time when cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Global Inc. is struggling. Citigroup announced this week that it’s hiring an additional 4,000 tech workers as it seeks to modernize the way it does business. Coinbase, on the other hand, is in the middle of a hiring freeze as its business suffers with the broader slump in cryptocurrencies. Coinbase may be the buzzier company that spent $14 million on a Super Bowl ad, but it’s got only 5,000 employees; Citigroup's hiring announcement is equivalent to 80% of Coinbase’s entire workforce.