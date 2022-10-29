Why Meghan Markle left the royal family? Royal biographer explains

Why Meghan Markle left the royal family? Royal biographer explains1 min read . 03:49 PM IST
Recently, a royal biographer, Tom Bower, has made shocking revelations about the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
As the feud in the royal family is not hidden affair anymore, a royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle left the royals because "she wanted money".
“She wanted the label, she wanted the title, she wanted the money – she didn’t get so much money – but she did get the status. And now she’s set on building herself up in America," Tom Bower, a royal expert said
He claimed that Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle never wanted to stay in the royal family. He alleged that Meghan Markle separated from the family because “she never wanted to stay in the first place". He said that the Duchess of Sussex “wanted the money" and the “status" of being a part of the royal family.
“That’s exactly why she left," he added.
It is worth noting that the Susexes appeared with the royal family after a very long time during the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The comments by the biographer have coincided with the reports that suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not participate in the Christmas event of the royal family as relations between the couple and the royal family continue to tarnish.
Prince Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare’ will also be released in January next year. Notably, the tell-all memoir can further deteriorate the relationship between the Sussexes and the royal family, according to reports
The book will answer many questions about the relationship between the couple and the family, and what is going wrong between Prince Harry and William.
