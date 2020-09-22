Why migrant workers in Gulf countries are sending record amount of money home

After eight years of sending money to family in Karachi, Abdul Hanan Abro is one of the workers who will follow his money home. He was laid off from his accounting job in Dubai in May and hasn’t found a new gig -- and he’s not the only one. “No one is getting anything," said Abro. “Two to three of my friends have already moved back to Lahore. People are selling their cars and stuff, doing their final settlements."