Why Moderna’s Covid vaccine win is a giant leap for fighting future pandemics

Vaccines using mRNA are the front-runners in the race, but there are many other inoculations in development. AstraZeneca PLC and Johnson & Johnson both use modified viruses to carry genetic material that prompts an immune response. It's another approach that's quick and adaptable, if not quite to the same extent as mRNA. They are likely to be the next to reveal data from ongoing trials. The older approaches used by Novavax Inc. and Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline PLC may be slower and have yet to enter the final stage of testing in the U.S., but they can build up supplies quickly once up and running. Vaccinating the whole world will likely require all of the above approaches.