Due to an unprecedented rise in the number of cases, the monkeypox virus has caught the attention in the past few months. With only a few cases reported from the United Kingdom in May, now the infection count is close to 28,000 in over 85 countries, and the outbreak shows no sign of slowing down. Meanwhile, last month, World Health Organisation (WHO) declared monkeypox to be a global health emergency, and the WHO chief explains why.

