The American epic space-opera multimedia franchise Star Wars commemorates May 4 as Star Wars Day. To celebrate the the day, NASA shared a post that has gone viral since it was released, showing a striking resemblance between various celestial bodies of our solar system and the fictional places of Star Wars universe.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) post is still creating a buzz among fans of the popular franchise created by George Lucas that was released in the late 1970s as it remains a popular culture phenomenon to this day.
Marking the Star Wars Day, NASA began its post stating, “This #MayThe4th, swipe through a special tour of the solar system to witness real worlds that share a striking resemblance to fictional ones found in a galaxy far, far away." Interestingly, the post has gathered over 1.1 million likes and responses since its release and its only continuing to grow.
“This #MayThe4th, swipe through a special tour of the solar system to witness real worlds that share a striking resemblance to fictional ones found in a galaxy far, far away," NASA shared.
Hoth, which is the home to the iconic windswept tundra disturbed by Imperial AT-AT walkers in “The Empire Strikes Back," Hoth is much like Pluto, the post noted.
The dwarf planet on the far end of our solar system can reach temperatures as low as -375° F (-240° C) cold enough to worry even a tauntaun. In fact, Pluto's surface is dominated by mountains, valleys, plains, and craters of frozen water and gases like methane," it added.
