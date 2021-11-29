People tried to draw conclusions behind WHO's decision for choosing Omicron. One of the reasons was to avoid confusion and stigmatisation of a particular region

The new coronavirus variant, Omicron, has flamed Covid-19 concerns anew all over the world. Scientists are trying to ascertain whether the new strain is more infectious or not, or whether the existing vaccines will be able to stop it. Meanwhile, many are wondering why World Health Organisation (WHO) skipped two letters in the Greek alphabet while naming the new Covid-19 variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Omicron, the name of the new variant, is the 15th letter in the Greek alphabet. The first 12 letters have been used to name the previous strains of the virus. The WHO skipped 13th and 14th letters - Nu and Xi - when choosing a new name for the recently discovered variant.

People tried to draw conclusions behind WHO's decision for choosing Omicron. One of the reasons was to avoid confusion and stigmatisation of a particular region.

Nu sounds similar to ‘new’, which could lead to confusion, whereas Xi is part of the name of Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Many called the new variant Nu but later corrected themselves after WHO confirmed that the latest variant is called Omicron.

Paul Nuki, a senior journalist working with The Telegraph quoted WHO sources confirming this reason.

He further said, “All pandemics inherently political!"

Some believed the choice to use Omicron to name the new Covid-19 variant was motivated by the reason to avoid association with the Chinese president.

"News of new Nu variant, but WHO is jumping the alphabet to call it Omicron, so they can avoid Xi," posted Martin Kulldorff, who describes himself as a epidemiologist on Twitter.

Some dismissed the claims that the choice was made so as not to anger the Chinese government.

“They skipped Nu as well. What's your conspiratorial explanation for that? If there were Greek letters named "Biden" or "Modi" or "Putin" they would have skipped those too, for reasons that are obvious to most people," one user commented on Kulldorff's post.

"No, exactly the opposite. They're trying to avoid any association with politics. They started using these names to not stigmatize places they're found and they want to avoid confusion or the name being a bigger story than the deadly variants so they skipped names like Nu as well," another user commented.

Others wondered what happens once we have more variants on our hands than letters in the Greek alphabet.

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa as the world was trying to recover from the deadly Delta variant. Cases with the new strain have appeared in at least in a dozen countries so far.

WHO has warned that Omicron poses a very high global risk and resultant surges in infection could have severe consequences in some areas.

