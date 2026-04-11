Why Pak's Asim Munir meets Iranian delegation in military uniform but suits up for JD Vance | Decoded

All eyes are on Pakistan as US and Iranian delegates finally meet in Islamabad on Saturday amid the conflict between the nations. Upon arrival, the Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir reached Nur Khan airbase to receive the US Vice President JD Vance, ahead of the ceasefire talks with Iran. What grabbed everyone's attention was Munir's attire. He wore a black suit, ditching his usual military uniform.

Asim Munir meets JD Vance in suit Vance was seen with US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner and US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Asim Munir wears military uniform for Iran Prior to this, Asim Munir wore his military uniform, his popular attire, as he welcomed the delegates from Iran. From Iran, Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, President Seyed Abbas Araghchi, among others, had arrived in Pakistan on Friday.

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As per multiple reports, analysts suggest that the attire of leaders can subtly influence how diplomatic meetings are perceived. Seemingly, changes in attire often reflect the tone of the engagement.

In this case, Asim Munir’s shift from a military uniform to a black suit during the US delegation’s visit appears to be a deliberate move to present himself as more diplomatic and statesmanlike, while still retaining the authority associated with his earlier appearance in uniform.

His decision to personally receive the delegation at Nur Khan Airbase also seemingly hints at the importance of the visit, especially given his position as a highly influential military leader in Pakistan.

At the same time, despite facing its own tensions with Afghanistan, Pakistan seems keen to position itself as an active diplomatic player by offering to mediate a peace deal between the US and Iran.

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Iran, US meet in Pakistan Earlier, Trump wished Vance good luck. “We’ll find out what’s going on. They’re militarily defeated," he said.

On Saturday, Iran and the United States arrived for what Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the "make or break" negotiations.

On Saturday morning, the Iranian delegation left their residence for the Prime Minister's Office to begin their formal discussions. The meeting comes after a week of global anticipation following the ceasefire announcement on April 8.

Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai said in a post on X, “The Iranian delegation has departed from their residence en route to the Prime Minister's Office for a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.”

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Vice-President of Iran, Mohammad Reza Aref, said that if the Iranian representatives meet with representatives of 'America First,' an agreement beneficial to both sides and the world is probable. However, if they face representatives of 'Israel First,' there will be no deal.

In a post on X, he said, "If we negotiate in Islamabad with representatives of 'America First,' an agreement beneficial to both sides and the world is probable. However, if we face representatives of 'Israel First,' there will be no deal; we will inevitably continue our defense even more vigorously than before, and the world will face greater costs."