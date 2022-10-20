As Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, there is a clear winner on who the next British prime minister will be; and that is Rishi Sunak. As per polls, Sunak has 55% chance of winning the next PM race, far ahead of second favourite, Penny Mordaunt, who has only a 16% chance.

Apart from Sunak, who was the runner-up to Truss in this summer’s leadership contest, and Mordaunt, other contestants are Grant Shapps and Kemi Badenoch Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who was sacked on Oct. 19, may also be in the running. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is also often touted, though he has downplayed his interest. Reports suggest former PM Boris Johnson might also fight the contest.

In a poll on the upcoming UK PM race show, Sunak was 7/2 with most bookmakers a week ago but as short as 6/4 by last Friday. 13/8 is available for the 42-year-old to replace Truss at the time of writing.

Penny Mordaunt, who came third in the recent Conservative leadership election, is a best price 9/2 to become the next PM. Ben Wallace, who is the Secretary of State for Defence, comes next at 10/1.

Why Rishi Sunak lost the UK PM's race last time?

Britain's former finance minister was the most popular candidate among Conservative lawmakers at Westminster in a leadership contest earlier this year but, after getting through to a run-off against Truss, he lost out in a vote involving some 170,000 party members who made the final decision.

Many members were angry when Sunak quit in July, helping to trigger a rebellion that eventually brought down Johnson. They also ignored his warning that markets could lose confidence in Britain if Truss delivered her unfunded tax cuts.

Betting exchange Betfair puts Sunak as the favourite to replace Truss, but those lawmakers who remain loyal to Johnson would most probably oppose that move.

Why Liz Truss was forced to resign?

Truss came to power in early September promising an all-out push for growth, but her program proved unpalatable to financial markets as both the pound and gilts tanked amid concerns about how she’d pay for her economic plans.

Her departure leaves the ruling Conservative Party badly damaged, languishing more than 30 points behind Labour in the polls after 12 1/2 years in power. Her successor will become the party’s fifth premier in less than seven years since the 2016 Brexit referendum ushered in a period of unprecedented chaos in British politics.

(With inputs from agencies)