Why Rishi Sunak is a clear favourite in the upcoming UK PM race?2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 07:49 PM IST
Rishi Sunak has 55% chance of winning the next PM race, ahead of second favourite, Penny Mordaunt, who has only a 16% chance.
As Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, there is a clear winner on who the next British prime minister will be; and that is Rishi Sunak. As per polls, Sunak has 55% chance of winning the next PM race, far ahead of second favourite, Penny Mordaunt, who has only a 16% chance.