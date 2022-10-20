Why Rishi Sunak is a clear favourite in the upcoming UK PM race?

Apart from Sunak, who was the runner-up to Truss in this summer’s leadership contest, and Mordaunt, other contestants are Grant Shapps and Kemi Badenoch Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who was sacked on Oct. 19, may also be in the running. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is also often touted, though he has downplayed his interest. Reports suggest former PM Boris Johnson might also fight the contest.