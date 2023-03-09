In a bold move, the UK government has declared illegal immigration to be a criminal offence. British Home Secretary Suella Braverman, in a clear message to asylum seeker, said, “If you enter Britain illegally, you will be detained and swiftly removed."

Now as much as the government justifies the measure as decisive and hopes that it will stop migrants reaching Britain in boats across the English Channel, many have criticized it saying ‘it is not always possible to take the right path.’ Here is a deeper look at the controversial policy.

Why is UK government moving against it now?

Migration is a global problem that affects millions of people worldwide, and if you closely scrutinize, then the UK receives fewer asylum-seekers than other European nations.

However, for years, migrants have traveled to northern France to reach the UK due to family ties, language, and work opportunities. The Eurotunnel opened in 1994, leading to the formation of crowded makeshift camps, including the notorious "Jungle." Despite efforts to shut them down and increase security, people continued to flow through.

Why are people now crossing by the boat?

When the COVID-19 pandemic all but halted rail, air and ship travel and The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on travel and migration patterns worldwide. As a result of travel restrictions and the closure of borders, many people have been unable to travel through regular channels, leading to an increase in irregular migration.

In the case of the UK, this has resulted in a surge of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel in small boats. As the numbers show, this has been a significant increase in recent years, with over 45,000 people attempting the crossing in 2022 alone.

Who are travelling in these boats?

As per the UK government, these are mostly economic migrants rather than refugees, and points to an upswing last year in arrivals from Albania, a European country that the U.K. considers safe.

The other main countries of origin last year were Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and Syria. Of those whose applications have been processed, a large majority were granted asylum in the U.K.

How UK govt is protesting against it?

Indian-origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman laid out the government's proposals on Tuesday, in an attempt to curb an expected 40,000 people crossing the English Channel this year – a figure that is significantly higher than the few hundreds making the dangerous crossings a few years ago.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday defended his new “Stop the Boats" crackdown on migrants saying "Our position is clear, if you arrive here illegally you will not be able to claim asylum."

Why the move is criticized?

United Nations refugee agency has described the moves as "very concerning" and would block even those with a compelling claim. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees’ (UNHCR) representative to the UK, Vicky Tennant, told the BBC that the measure would break international law.

Several celebrities including Emma Thompson, Meryl Streep, Daniel Radcliffe, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and others also voiced against the measure noting ‘The government wants to criminalize desperate refugees for taking what they think is the wrong path. It is not always possible to take the right path’

The issue of asylum seekers arriving in the UK is a complex and sensitive one, and it has been a topic of political debate and media scrutiny for some time. The increase in numbers and the high-profile nature of these arrivals has only served to intensify the debate.