Why Russia is cutting gas flows via Nord Stream to Europe and what it means
Gazprom says it will reduce flows via the pipeline to a fifth of capacity because of a turbine issue
Europe’s energy security for the winter was thrown into uncertainty after Russia said it would reduce natural-gas flows to the region through the Nord Stream pipeline this week.
The announcement from Russian state gas producer Gazprom PJSC came days after deliveries through the pipeline were restarted following a 10-day period of maintenance, allaying fears among European governments that it wouldn’t reopen as planned.
Gazprom blamed problems with a turbine for Monday’s decision to reduce flows to 20% of its capacity from 40%.
Nord Stream is the main artery for Russian gas to Europe. Without it, the region’s economy and industries would be hit severely, and in some instances be forced to ration gas and or shut down completely.
Here is a look at the pipeline at the heart of Europe’s gas problems.
What is Nord Stream and why is it key to Europe’s natural-gas supply?
The 760-mile-long Nord Stream pipeline connects Russia’s prolific Siberian gas fields with Germany under the Baltic Sea. First opened in 2011, Nord Stream has a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters a year, enough to cover around 10% of the European Union’s annual consumption.
Russia and a consortium of European energy companies built a second pipeline, Nord Stream 2, running alongside the original one, that would have doubled capacity. But the German government froze the project in February over the war in Ukraine.
There are other pipelines from Russia to Europe, but flows through these have declined. Ukraine halted one gas-transit route in May, blaming interference by Russian forces. Deliveries through another called Yamal, which traditionally transported gas from Russia to Europe, have halted this year due to sanctions imposed by Russia on the Polish part-owner.
Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the EU imported about 40% of its gas from Russia. That figure has fallen in recent months.
Why is Russia reducing gas flows to Europe?
Gazprom blamed problems with a turbine for its decision to reduce gas supplies, saying it would halt its operation. The decision follows a back-and-forth over another turbine, which had been sent to Canada to be repaired, but Gazprom signaled that its installation would be delayed because Siemens Energy AG, the company that was repairing it, hadn’t provided the correct documentation.
Siemens Energy didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. “We want to transport the turbine to its place of operation as quickly as possible. However, the time it takes is not exclusively within our control," the company said last week.
The German Economy Ministry said Monday that there was no technical reason for the reduction in deliveries. “The sanctions approval requirements for the delivery of the turbine in question have been met," the ministry said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin last week said Russia would fulfill its commitments to supply natural gas to Europe, but warned that flows via Nord Stream could be curbed soon if sanctions prevented additional maintenance on its components. The Kremlin on Monday dismissed accusations that Gazprom has meddled with gas supplies to gain political leverage.
What does the reduction in flows mean for Europe?
Given that many European countries depend on Russian gas that transits through Germany, irregular or dwindling supplies through Nord Stream would be felt across the continent.
Without enough gas in the higher-demand, colder months, governments have said they might be forced to ration energy. The continent’s fragile economy could sink into recession, analysts and officials have warned. Germany’s federal energy regulator has said that the country would struggle to reach its storage goals with Nord Stream flows capped at 40%.
Governments across Europe are trying to secure gas from other suppliers, including Norway, Algeria, the U.S. and Qatar, which often comes in the form of liquefied natural gas transported by ship. Germany is building several LNG terminals on its coast to receive shipments and has chartered five floating terminals that can handle those inflows in the short term.
Why did Russia stop gas flows via Nord Stream earlier this month?
Gazprom, the pipeline’s majority shareholder, had cut off deliveries via Nord Stream for 10 days as it underwent annual maintenance earlier in July. An uneventful procedure during peacetime, but this year, European governments feared the maintenance would become an excuse for Moscow not to restart the pipeline.
Even before the repairs began, Moscow had cut deliveries on the pipeline to 40% of its capacity, blaming Canadian sanctions that had prevented the return of the turbine being repaired there. Earlier this month, Canada decided to bend its own sanctions, allowing turbines for the Nord Stream pipeline to be repaired and returned to Russia.
What happens during maintenance?
Gas pipelines usually undergo maintenance in the summer months when gas consumption is lower due to higher temperatures.
During the process, the pipeline’s operator temporarily shuts it down to test its mechanical elements and automation systems. Engineers look at safety and security, telecommunications, power supply and fire-detection systems, as well as other pipeline and gas-compressor equipment. During the process, the pipes usually remain filled with gas and under pressure.
What do Europeans say about the turbine issue?
European officials have dismissed the turbine maintenance, saying it is a pretext for Moscow to pressure Europe and prevent countries from storing up enough gas ahead of winter.
“We don’t see technical reasons," German Economy Ministry spokeswoman Beate Baron said last week. “Our information is that this turbine is a replacement turbine that was earmarked for use in September."
Ms. Baron declined to comment on the whereabouts of the turbine that was in Canada for repairs, citing security reasons.
