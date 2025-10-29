Keep the bling down – Why Singapore’s Lee Hsien Loong is warning immigrants to tone it down?

Singapore’s Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong has a message for the city’s flashier newcomers — tone it down. In a candid reminder that wealth alone doesn’t earn respect in the island nation, the former prime minister urged immigrants to “keep the bling down” and avoid ostentatious displays of luxury that could rub locals the wrong way.

“Do not go around popping champagne which is $20,000 a bottle with sparklers,” Lee said. “And do not zoom your Ferrari or Lotus or whatever down the middle of the road in the middle of the night just to let everybody know that you have arrived.”

Then, with a wry smile, SM Lee added: “You would not have thought that that was something you needed to tell anybody, but sometimes it is helpful to remind them.”

A delicate balance for Singapore: welcoming talent, protecting harmony Speaking at a recent event, Lee reflected on how immigration — long a cornerstone of Singapore’s success — remains a tightrope act.

“Immigration is not an easy balance to strike,” he said, noting that the government must attract global talent to fuel growth while safeguarding the nation’s social cohesion and security.

Singapore’s foreign workforce makes up roughly one-third of its population. That mix, Lee argued, is essential to keeping the economy competitive — but it also brings cultural and political challenges that must be carefully managed.

“Foreigners are needed to boost the workforce in Singapore, and make up one-third of the population and have to be accommodated,” he said. “But these substantial numbers can also cause social issues to arise, and foreigners have to understand Singapore’s rules and norms.”

Warning about excess and ego for immigrants coming to Singapore Lee’s remarks come amid growing chatter about the city’s rising inequality and the flashy lifestyles of some of its ultra-rich residents.

While Singapore welcomes foreign talent and capital, Lee warned that arrogance or insensitivity could quickly sour the social mood. The city, known for its orderliness and understated culture, does not take kindly to ostentation — whether on Orchard Road or Instagram.

Senior minister Lee pointedly described how some foreigners have imported “foreign disputes” or flaunted their wealth in ways that disrupt social peace. The goal, he said, is to build a society where newcomers understand local values and coexist harmoniously.

Managing Singapore’s ‘overall package’

For senior minister Lee, the issue goes beyond etiquette — it’s about identity.

“It is important to manage the overall package,” he said. “Such that Singapore has an economy with the manpower it needs and also a society which can maintain identity and cohesion.”

In short, Singapore may be open for business — but not for bad behaviour.

Singapore built by immigrants, still learning to balance diversity Foreigners make up nearly one-third of Singapore’s population — a testament to its status as one of Asia’s most globalised economies. The city-state relies heavily on migrant workers, foreign professionals, and entrepreneurs to sustain its economic growth and offset an ageing local population.

With Singapore’s population reaching a record 6.11 million as of June 2025 — of which approximately 1.91 million are non-residents or foreign workers — the city-state depends heavily on global manpower even as it strives to preserve its cultural cohesion.

Singapore's senior minsiter Lee noted that this reliance comes with challenges. “Apart from the security risks if some bring in their foreign disputes, these substantial numbers can also cause social issues to arise, and foreigners have to understand Singapore’s rules and norms,” he said.