Why smoke from the Los Angeles fires is so dangerous
SummaryIncinerating commercial and residential buildings releases hazardous chemicals and gases from their materials.
Wildfires in California aren’t all wild anymore. They often burn in urban areas, creating a toxic soup of smoke, ash and noxious substances that can be dangerous, even deadly.
