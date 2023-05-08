Why so many mass killings? Families, experts seek answers

Why so many mass killings? Families, experts seek answers6 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 09:01 PM IST
Over the first four months and six days of this year, 115 people have died in 22 mass killings — an average of one mass killing a week. That includes the bloodshed Saturday at a Dallas-area mall where eight people were fatally shot
More than five years after his son was gunned down in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, Richard Berger still asks why.
