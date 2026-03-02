Why this African nation excluded UAE in its condemnation of Iran's strikes on Muslim neighbours

Somalia on Sunday condemned Iran’s retaliatory attacks on Gulf states while excluding the UAE in its statement.

The Somali government said in a statement that it affirms full support for Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, and Oman, backing their legal measures to defend sovereignty and protect citizens.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia strongly condemns the recent attacks and Iranian assaults that targeted a number of brotherly Arab countries, which constitute serious and blatant violations of the sovereignty of these states, Somalia said in an official statement.

Full solidarity In this context, Somalia said it affirms its “full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Sultanate of Oman.”

The statement, in Arabic, also expressed its support for all measures these countries take within their legitimate right to self-defence, safeguarding their security, protecting their peoples, and preserving the integrity of their territories.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Monday the closure of its Embassy in Tehran and the withdrawal of its Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with all members of its diplomatic mission.

The action came in response to the "blatant" Iranian missile attacks that targeted the UAE's territory, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on X.

Iran faced widespread criticism from several Muslim-majority countries as well as non-governmental and religious organisations after it carried out retaliatory strikes on US and Israeli military bases located in several Muslim neighbouring nations, including the UAE, on Saturday and Sunday, following the US-Israel attacks on Tehran in which its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was also killed.

Where is Somalia? Somalia, officially the Federal Republic of Somalia, is a Muslim-majority country in East Africa. Many Somali-origin people migrated to the United States, mostly in Minnesota. Ilhan Omar, the U.S. representative for Minnesota's 5th congressional district, was also born in Somalia

Somalia has had strained diplomatic and security ties with the United Arab Emirates. According to regional analyses, Somalia cancelled defence, security and port cooperation agreements with the UAE earlier this year, accusing Abu Dhabi of undermining its sovereignty and political independence

The ties strained after Israel recognised Somaliland as an independent state. Following this, Somalia withdrew from all agreements with the UAE, including major ports in Berbera and Bosaso, which have yet to be implemented.

Somalia vs Somaliland? Somalia is an internationally recognised federal republic in the Horn of Africa, formed in 1960. Somaliland is a self-declared, de facto independent state located in the northwestern part of Somalia that broke away in 1991 following a civil war, but lacks formal international recognition.

Somaliland is located on the southern coast of the Gulf of Aden and bordered by Djibouti to the northwest, Ethiopia to the south and west, and Somalia to the east. Its claimed territory covers 176,120 square kilometres (68,000 sq mi) and has approximately 6.2 million people as of 2024. The capital and largest city is Hargeisa.

What's the latest on Iran? Iran’s top national security official has ruled out renewed negotiations with Washington, sharply escalating rhetoric as military confrontation between Iran, the United States and Israel widens across the Middle East.

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, dismissed reports of diplomatic outreach and accused President Donald Trump of driving regional instability through what he described as “delusional actions”.