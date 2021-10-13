Why some nations have deadlier outbreaks with the same vaccines

Focusing on the elderly also helped Japan, though not to the same degree. The nation has now vaccinated around 90% of residents over the age of 65 and the effect of that was already evident when delta drove a record wave of infections in August. During that wave, highest deaths dropped 43% from the previous peak, though cases were 2.5 times higher. Given that Japan is home to the world’s oldest population, delta could have cut a deadlier swathe were it not for the prioritization of older people in its initially sluggish vaccine rollout.